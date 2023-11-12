Best bets are available as the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) head into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium on a six-game losing streak.

When is Falcons vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Both BetMGM and the model expect the Falcons to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.6) is 2.1 points further in their direction.
  • The Falcons have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.
  • Atlanta is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
  • This season, the Cardinals have won one out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Arizona has a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +114 or more by oddsmakers this season.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Atlanta (-2.5)
    • The Falcons have gone 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-4.
    • The Cardinals have registered a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
    • In games as an underdog by 2.5 points or more so far this year, the Cardinals have gone 4-5 against the spread.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (43.5)
    • Atlanta and Arizona combine to average 8.3 fewer points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.5 more points per game (48) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
    • Falcons games have hit the over on three of nine occasions (33.3%).
    • Out of the Cardinals' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

    Bijan Robinson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    9 57.4 1 21.9 2

    Marquise Brown Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    9 3.2 0 48.9 4

