Arizona (1-8) rides a six-game losing streak into a matchup with Atlanta on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Falcons have had the lead three times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up three times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Cardinals have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In nine games this season, the Falcons have won the second quarter one time, lost six times, and been knotted up two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Falcons have won the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this year. It is giving up five points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

So far this season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games, and they've lost the third quarter in seven games.

4th Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Cardinals have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in seven games.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In nine games this season, the Falcons have been losing after the first half seven times (2-5 in those games) and been tied two times (2-0).

The Cardinals have been winning four times (1-3 in those games) and have trailed five times (0-5) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (4-2 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in three games (0-3).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

In nine games this year, the Cardinals have won the second half one time, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up one time.

