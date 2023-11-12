At State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 12, the Atlanta Falcons meet the Arizona Cardinals, starting at 4:05 PM ET. The Falcons should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Offensively, the Falcons rank 11th in the NFL with 344.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total defense (304 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, the Cardinals rank 26th in the NFL (289.7 total yards per game) and 24th defensively (352.4 total yards allowed per contest).

Falcons vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Falcons (-1.5) Under (43.5) Falcons 23, Cardinals 18

Falcons Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Falcons a 55.6% chance to win.

Atlanta has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

So far this season, three of Atlanta's nine games have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 2.8 more than the average point total for Falcons games this season.

Cardinals Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Cardinals based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

Arizona has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals are 4-5 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In 2023, five Arizona games have hit the over.

Cardinals games average 42.7 total points, 0.8 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 18.4 21.3 22.8 21.6 13 21 Arizona 16.8 26.7 25 28 10.2 25.6

