Peruse the injury report for the Atlanta Falcons (4-5), which currently has seven players listed, as the Falcons ready for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 4:05 PM .

In their most recent outing, the Falcons lost 31-28 to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Cardinals' most recent game ended in a 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mack Hollins WR Ankle Out Richie Grant S Neck Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Pitts TE Personal matter Did Not Participate In Practice Drake London WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice David Onyemata DL Ankle Questionable Dee Alford CB Ankle Out DeMarcco Hellams S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Conner RB Knee Questionable Geoff Swaim TE Back Questionable Will Hernandez OL Knee Questionable D.J. Humphries OL Ankle Questionable Marco Wilson CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring Questionable Cameron Thomas OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Trystan Colon-Castillo OL Calf Out Carter O'Donnell OL Ankle Questionable Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Questionable Emari Demercado RB Toe Out

Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Falcons Season Insights

The Falcons rank 11th in total offense (344.3 yards per game) and sixth in total defense (304.0 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Falcons are averaging 18.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 18th, allowing 21.3 points per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons rank 17th in the NFL with 219.9 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in passing yards allowed per contest (197.1).

Atlanta is totaling 124.4 rushing yards per game on offense this season (ninth in NFL), and is giving up 106.9 rushing yards per game (14th) on defense.

With nine forced turnovers (24th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (27th in NFL), the Falcons' -7 turnover margin is the second-worst in the NFL.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)

Falcons (-1.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-125), Cardinals (+105)

Falcons (-125), Cardinals (+105) Total: 43.5 points

