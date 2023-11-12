The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-8) team on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have lost six straight games.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

The Falcons put up 18.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer than the Cardinals allow per outing (26.7).

The Falcons rack up just 8.1 fewer yards per game (344.3) than the Cardinals allow per outing (352.4).

Atlanta rushes for 124.4 yards per game, just 4.3 fewer yards than the 128.7 that Arizona allows per outing.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 16 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (10).

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons score fewer points away from home (13 per game) than they do overall (18.4), but also concede fewer on the road (21 per game) than overall (21.3).

The Falcons accumulate 303.3 yards per game on the road (41 fewer than overall), and concede 340.5 in road games (36.5 more than overall).

The Falcons pick up 116.8 rushing yards per game in away games (7.6 fewer than overall), and concede 110.5 in away games (3.6 more than overall).

The Falcons convert 38.9% of third downs on the road (1.6% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 36.4% of third downs away from home (1.4% more than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Tampa Bay W 16-13 FOX 10/29/2023 at Tennessee L 28-23 CBS 11/5/2023 Minnesota L 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona - CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans - FOX 12/3/2023 at New York - FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS

