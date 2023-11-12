On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the New York Knicks (4-4) play the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET on MSG and BSSE.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. Knicks matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-9.5) 226.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Knicks (-9.5) 226 -460 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks average 107.1 points per game (29th in the league) while giving up 102.8 per contest (second in the NBA). They have a +35 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Hornets have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 117.3 points per game, seventh in the league, and are giving up 122.4 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

The two teams average 224.4 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams together surrender 225.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

New York has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +30000 - Knicks +5000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.