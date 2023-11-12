The New York Knicks (4-4) battle the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) on November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 48.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 45.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has put together a 2-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.6% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at first.

The Hornets score 14.5 more points per game (117.3) than the Knicks give up (102.8).

Charlotte is 3-4 when it scores more than 102.8 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, averaging 113 points per game, compared to 121.5 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 121.5 points per game at home, compared to 123.3 away.

This year the Hornets are collecting fewer assists at home (26 per game) than away (26.3).

Hornets Injuries