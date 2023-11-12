Julius Randle and LaMelo Ball are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets play at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (with opening tip at 12:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSSE

MSG and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +106) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -118)

Ball's 14.3 points per game are 9.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Ball's assist average -- nine -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).

Ball averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

Get Ball gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Gordon Hayward is putting up 14.7 points per game this season, 3.8 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 4.5.

Hayward has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Sunday's over/under for Randle is 22.5 points. That's 8.8 more than his season average of 13.7.

He has pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 6.7 assists per game this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Randle has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Jalen Brunson Props

Jalen Brunson is averaging 20 points per game this season, 4.5 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

He grabs 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday.

Brunson has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

He has made four three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.