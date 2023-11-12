Sunday's 12:00 PM ET matchup between the New York Knicks (4-4) and the Charlotte Hornets (3-5) at Madison Square Garden features the Hornets' Terry Rozier as a player to watch.

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: MSG, BSSE

In their previous game, the Hornets topped the Wizards on Friday, 124-117. Their leading scorer was Gordon Hayward with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gordon Hayward 27 5 9 4 1 1 LaMelo Ball 25 6 6 2 0 4 Mark Williams 21 24 3 0 0 0

LaMelo Ball's averages for the season are 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists, making 25.0% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

Rozier averages 22.3 points, 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 20.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Hornets get 14.7 points per game from Hayward, plus 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Hornets get 17.7 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Brandon Miller gives the Hornets 17.3 points, 6.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

