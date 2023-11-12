When Jonnu Smith takes the field for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Falcons vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith's 34 grabs have gotten him 422 yards (46.9 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 42 times.

Smith has reeled in two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 5 100 1

Rep Jonnu Smith with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.