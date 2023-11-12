When the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Khadarel Hodge get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Falcons vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Hodge's stat line this year reveals 11 catches for 199 yards. He puts up 28.4 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 15 times.

Having played seven games this season, Hodge has not had a TD reception.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0

