Will Kyle Philips pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Titans vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Kyle Philips score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Philips has contributed with eight receptions for 98 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 11 times.

Philips, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Kyle Philips Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 2 1 6 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 3 24 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 4 68 0

