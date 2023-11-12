Should you bet on Kyle Pitts hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Falcons vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Kyle Pitts score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Pitts has 389 yards on 32 grabs and one TD. He has been targeted 53 times, and averages 43.2 yards receiving per contest.

Pitts has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kyle Pitts Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 3 2 44 0 Week 2 Packers 5 2 15 0 Week 3 @Lions 9 5 41 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 4 2 21 0 Week 5 Texans 11 7 87 0 Week 6 Commanders 6 4 43 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 5 3 47 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 35 0 Week 9 Vikings 5 4 56 0

