Sunday's game between the NC State Wolfpack (1-0) and the UConn Huskies (1-0) at Reynolds Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 92-51 and heavily favors NC State to take home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Wolfpack earned an 84-43 victory over Charlotte.

The Wolfpack took care of business in their last outing 84-43 against Charlotte on Tuesday. The Huskies are coming off of a 102-58 win over Dayton in their last game on Wednesday. Aziaha James scored a team-high 26 points for the Wolfpack in the win. Aaliyah Edwards' team-leading 23 points paced the Huskies in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 92, UConn 51

Top 25 Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolfpack had a +264 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They put up 70.8 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and gave up 62.6 per contest to rank 124th in college basketball.

In conference games, NC State put up fewer points per contest (65.2) than its season average (70.8).

The Wolfpack put up 75.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 63.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 12.4 points per contest.

NC State gave up 59.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.3 fewer points than it allowed in away games (67.6).

UConn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies averaged 75.9 points per game last season (27th in college basketball) while allowing 58.8 per contest (46th in college basketball). They had a +632 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game.

In conference play, UConn put up fewer points (73.5 per game) than it did overall (75.9) in 2022-23.

The Huskies put up more points at home (78.5 per game) than away (72.8) last season.

In 2022-23, UConn conceded 0.1 fewer points per game at home (58.3) than away (58.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.