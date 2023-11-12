When the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers match up in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Westbrook-Ikhine will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Titans vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 18 catches for 224 yards and three TDs this campaign. He has been targeted on 26 occasions, and averages 32 yards receiving.

Westbrook-Ikhine has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, but no games with more than one.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0

Rep Nick Westbrook-Ikhine with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.