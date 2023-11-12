In the only matchup on the NWSL schedule on Saturday, Gotham FC and OL Reign hit the pitch at .

Searching for live coverage of NWSL action? All the games to watch on Saturday are here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

NWSL Streaming Live Today

Watch OL Reign vs Gotham FC

Gotham FC makes the trip to match up with OL Reign at .

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.