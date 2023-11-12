South Carolina vs. Maryland Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 12
Sunday's game features the Maryland Terrapins (1-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) squaring off at Colonial Life Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 95-77 victory for heavily favored Maryland according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.
The Gamecocks are coming off of a 100-71 victory against Notre Dame in their most recent outing on Monday.
South Carolina vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Carolina vs. Maryland Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland 95, South Carolina 77
South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Gamecocks put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) last season while giving up 51.8 per contest (fourth in college basketball). They had a +1057 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game.
- South Carolina's offense was worse in SEC action last season, putting up 80 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 80.3 PPG.
- The Gamecocks scored 84.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 7.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, South Carolina ceded 46.9 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 54.2.
