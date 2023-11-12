How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
There are several strong matchups on today's Super Lig schedule, including Samsunspor playing Pendikspor.
How to watch all the action in the Super Lig today is available here.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Pendikspor vs Samsunspor
Samsunspor is on the road to face Pendikspor at Pendik Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 5:30 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Samsunspor (+145)
- Underdog: Pendikspor (+185)
- Draw: (+240)
Watch Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir makes the trip to play Besiktas at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Besiktas (-125)
- Underdog: Istanbul Basaksehir (+320)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Istanbulspor AS
Istanbulspor AS travels to face Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (-150)
- Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+400)
- Draw: (+295)
Watch Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Istanbul
Fenerbahce Istanbul travels to play Adana Demirspor at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim in Adana.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (+100)
- Underdog: Adana Demirspor (+220)
- Draw: (+310)
