The Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals are slated to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Taylor Heinicke find his way into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Falcons vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Taylor Heinicke score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Heinicke has 34 yards on five carries (17 ypg).

In two games, Heinicke has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Taylor Heinicke Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Titans 12 21 175 1 0 2 14 0 Week 9 Vikings 21 38 268 1 1 3 20 0

