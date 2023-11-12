Our computer model projects a victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they meet the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Titans in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Buccaneers are averaging 19.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 21st in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 16th, allowing 20.9 points per contest. The Titans rank 24th in the NFL with 18.5 points per contest on offense, and they rank 11th with 20 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Titans vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3) Toss Up (39) Buccaneers 21, Titans 19

Place your bets on the Buccaneers-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

So far this season, just two Tennessee games have hit the over.

The average total for Titans games is 40.6 points, 1.6 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buccaneers Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buccaneers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Tampa Bay is 5-3-0 ATS this season.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Tampa Bay games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

Buccaneers games average 41.8 total points per game this season, 2.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Titans vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 19.8 20.9 14.3 19.5 25.3 22.3 Tennessee 18.5 20 24.5 18.5 12.5 21.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.