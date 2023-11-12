Derrick Henry will lead the Tennessee Titans into their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +600

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Rachaad White Touchdown Odds

White Odds to Score First TD: +490

White Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Derrick Henry - 62.5 (-110) 13.5 (-110) DeAndre Hopkins - - 61.5 (-110) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 18.5 (-110) Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 29.5 (-110) Kyle Philips - - 21.5 (-118) Will Levis 222.5 (-110) 8.5 (-118) - Tyjae Spears - 18.5 (-110) 15.5 (-110)

More Buccaneers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Evans - - 64.5 (-110) Chris Godwin - - 57.5 (-110) Baker Mayfield 241.5 (-110) 9.5 (-110) - Cade Otton - - 30.5 (-110) Trey Palmer - - 19.5 (-110) Rachaad White - 48.5 (-110) 26.5 (-110)

