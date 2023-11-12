Titans vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 10
Entering their Sunday, November 12 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) at Raymond James Stadium, which starts at 1:00 PM , the Tennessee Titans (3-5) are keeping their eye on 14 players on the injury report.
Watch the Titans in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Last time out, the Titans were beaten by the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-16.
The Buccaneers head into the matchup after losing 39-37 to the Houston Texans in their last game on November 5.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Mike Brown
|S
|Ankle
|Out
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Thumb
|Out
|Jack Gibbens
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will Levis
|QB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Hubbard
|OL
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Kendall
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Luke Goedeke
|OG
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Matt Feiler
|OL
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Vita Vea
|DL
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mike Evans
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Lavonte David
|LB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Groin
|Questionable
|Josh Hayes
|DB
|Concussion
|Out
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Neck
|Questionable
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Quad
|Questionable
Other Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click here for Lions vs Chargers
- Click here for Colts vs Patriots
- Click here for Falcons vs Cardinals
- Click here for Texans vs Bengals
- Click here for Packers vs Steelers
Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Buccaneers or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Titans Season Insights
- In terms of total offense, the Titans rank 23rd in the NFL (302.0 total yards per game) and 20th defensively (337.8 total yards allowed per game).
- In terms of points scored the Titans rank 24th in the NFL (18.5 points per game), and they are 11th on defense (20.0 points allowed per contest).
- From an offensive standpoint, the Titans are posting 187.5 passing yards per contest (26th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL defensively (223.0 passing yards surrendered per game).
- Tennessee ranks 12th in the NFL with 114.5 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 19th with 114.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense.
- The Titans have accumulated six forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and committed nine turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a -3 turnover margin that ranks 22nd in the NFL.
Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-150), Titans (+125)
- Total: 39 points
Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.