The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) host the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium and will aim to break a four-game losing streak.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Titans

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

The Titans rack up 18.5 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 the Buccaneers surrender.

The Titans average 70.3 fewer yards per game (302) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (372.3).

Tennessee rushes for 114.5 yards per game, 21.6 more than the 92.9 Tampa Bay allows per outing.

This season the Titans have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (15).

Titans Away Performance

The Titans score 12.5 points per game on the road (six less than their overall average), and give up 21.5 in road games (1.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Titans accumulate 266.8 yards per game and give up 361.8. That's less than they gain overall (302), but more than they allow (337.8).

Tennessee accumulates 185.8 passing yards per game away from home (1.7 less than its overall average), and concedes 235.3 on the road (12.3 more than overall).

The Titans accumulate 81 rushing yards per game away from home (33.5 less than their overall average), and concede 126.5 on the road (11.7 more than overall).

On the road, the Titans convert 24.5% of third downs and allow 50% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (32.3%), and more than they allow (39.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Baltimore L 24-16 NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta W 28-23 CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh L 20-16 Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina - FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.