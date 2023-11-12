Will Treylon Burks Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Treylon Burks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 10 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Burks' stats below.
Heading into Week 10, Burks has eight receptions for 122 yards -- 15.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for 14 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.
Treylon Burks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Titans have no other receivers on the injury report.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Burks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|8
|122
|27
|0
|15.3
Burks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4
|3
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|6
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|3
|2
|23
|0
