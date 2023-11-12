In the Week 10 game between the Tennessee Titans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Tyjae Spears get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Titans vs Buccaneers Anytime TD Bets

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Spears has racked up 39 carries for 216 yards (27 per game) and one touchdown.

Spears also has 124 receiving yards (15.5 per game) on 22 catches.

Spears has one rushing TD this season.

Tyjae Spears Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 18 0 4 4 0

