The Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals are set to play in a Week 10 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jefferson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Falcons vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has 13 receptions (on 28 targets) for 151 yards, averaging 18.9 yards per game.

Jefferson, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 1 14 0

Rep Van Jefferson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.