The Buffalo Bills (5-4) will meet the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 47.5 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Bills matching up with the Broncos, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bills vs. Broncos Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

The Broncos have had the lead five times and have trailed three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, lost the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering four points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Broncos have won the second quarter in four games and have been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 3.8 points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

Out of eight games this year, the Broncos have lost the third quarter five times and been knotted up three times.

4th Quarter

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Bills have won that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in three games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Broncos have won that quarter in four games and have lost that quarter in four games.

Bills vs. Broncos Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In nine games this season, the Bills have led after the first half five times and have been losing after the first half four times.

This year, the Broncos have led after the first half in five games (2-3 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in three games (1-2).

2nd Half

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (4-2 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in three games (1-2).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.1 points on average in the second half.

The Broncos have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (2-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.