The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points lower than the Blue Hose given up to their opponents (46.6%).
  • Citadel put together a 4-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked 334th.
  • The Bulldogs scored only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Blue Hose allowed their opponents to score (69.5).
  • Citadel went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 69.5 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Citadel averaged 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.5.
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 72.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Citadel made fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.4%) than at home (37.3%) as well.

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ NC State L 72-59 PNC Arena
11/10/2023 Boston College L 75-71 McAlister Field House
11/13/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/16/2023 North Greenville - McAlister Field House
11/20/2023 Idaho State - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

