How to Watch Citadel vs. Presbyterian on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.
Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- East Tennessee State vs Butler (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
- VMI vs South Carolina (7:00 PM ET | November 13)
- Western Carolina vs Middle Tennessee (7:30 PM ET | November 13)
Citadel Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points lower than the Blue Hose given up to their opponents (46.6%).
- Citadel put together a 4-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Blue Hose ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked 334th.
- The Bulldogs scored only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Blue Hose allowed their opponents to score (69.5).
- Citadel went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 69.5 points.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Citadel averaged 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.5.
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 72.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
- Beyond the arc, Citadel made fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.4%) than at home (37.3%) as well.
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ NC State
|L 72-59
|PNC Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 75-71
|McAlister Field House
|11/13/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|North Greenville
|-
|McAlister Field House
|11/20/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
