The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points lower than the Blue Hose given up to their opponents (46.6%).

Citadel put together a 4-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.6% from the field.

The Blue Hose ranked 96th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked 334th.

The Bulldogs scored only 2.1 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Blue Hose allowed their opponents to score (69.5).

Citadel went 7-8 last season when it scored more than 69.5 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

At home, Citadel averaged 70.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.5.

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 72.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).

Beyond the arc, Citadel made fewer treys on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.4%) than at home (37.3%) as well.

