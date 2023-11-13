The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) go up against the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends (2022-23)

Citadel covered 12 times in 28 chances against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs covered the spread seven times last season (7-11 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Presbyterian put together a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Blue Hose games.

