The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

  • Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Maynard: 5.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marquis Barnett: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kobe Stewart: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank
347th 63.2 Points Scored 67.4 289th
156th 69.5 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
278th 30.0 Rebounds 28.9 319th
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th
315th 6.0 3pt Made 7.1 210th
333rd 10.8 Assists 11.4 307th
294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.