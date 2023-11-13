The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) hit the court at Templeton Physical Education Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

A total of 11 of Citadel's games last year hit the over.

The Bulldogs had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Presbyterian (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.4% of the time, 1.5% less often than Citadel (12-16-0) last year.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 63.2 130.6 69.5 143.7 132.1 Citadel 67.4 130.6 74.2 143.7 140.7

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up an average of 67.4 points per game last year, just 2.1 fewer points than the 69.5 the Blue Hose gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.5 points last season, Citadel went 7-5 against the spread and 7-8 overall.

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 12-17-0 13-16-0 Citadel 12-16-0 11-17-0

Citadel vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Presbyterian Citadel 5-9 Home Record 5-9 0-15 Away Record 4-11 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 3-12-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.