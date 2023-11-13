The Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose shot 42.0% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Presbyterian went 2-8 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 319th.

Last year, the Blue Hose recorded 11.0 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).

When Presbyterian scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

Presbyterian averaged 68.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 57.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Blue Hose gave up 7.1 fewer points per game (66.0) than when playing on the road (73.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, Presbyterian performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule