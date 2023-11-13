How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose shot 42.0% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- Presbyterian went 2-8 when it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Blue Hose were the 278th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs finished 319th.
- Last year, the Blue Hose recorded 11.0 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).
- When Presbyterian scored more than 74.2 points last season, it went 3-2.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- Presbyterian averaged 68.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 57.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Blue Hose gave up 7.1 fewer points per game (66.0) than when playing on the road (73.1).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Presbyterian performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 6.3 three-pointers per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage away from home.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 68-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Columbia International
|W 100-58
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/13/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|@ North Florida
|-
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Maine
|-
|UNF Arena
