The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) play the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. Citadel matchup.

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Betting Trends (2022-23)

Presbyterian compiled a 12-17-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Blue Hose games.

Citadel put together a 12-16-0 ATS record last season.

Bulldogs games hit the over 11 out of 28 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.