Presbyterian vs. Citadel November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) face the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Citadel Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)
- Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Citadel Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Presbyterian vs. Citadel Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Presbyterian Rank
|Presbyterian AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|347th
|63.2
|Points Scored
|67.4
|289th
|156th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|278th
|30
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|315th
|6
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
