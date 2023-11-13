The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) host the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at Templeton Physical Education Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Citadel's .429 ATS win percentage (12-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Presbyterian's .414 mark (12-17-0 ATS Record).

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 63.2 130.6 69.5 143.7 132.1 Citadel 67.4 130.6 74.2 143.7 140.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

Last year, the 63.2 points per game the Blue Hose averaged were 11.0 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).

Presbyterian had a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 12-17-0 13-16-0 Citadel 12-16-0 11-17-0

Presbyterian vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Presbyterian Citadel 5-9 Home Record 5-9 0-15 Away Record 4-11 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 3-12-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.5 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.