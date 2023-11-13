Presbyterian vs. Citadel: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) host the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) at Templeton Physical Education Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Presbyterian vs. Citadel Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Clinton, South Carolina
- Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Presbyterian Betting Records & Stats
- Presbyterian compiled a 12-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Citadel's .429 ATS win percentage (12-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Presbyterian's .414 mark (12-17-0 ATS Record).
Presbyterian vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Presbyterian
|63.2
|130.6
|69.5
|143.7
|132.1
|Citadel
|67.4
|130.6
|74.2
|143.7
|140.7
Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 63.2 points per game the Blue Hose averaged were 11.0 fewer points than the Bulldogs gave up (74.2).
- Presbyterian had a 3-0 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 74.2 points.
Presbyterian vs. Citadel Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Presbyterian
|12-17-0
|13-16-0
|Citadel
|12-16-0
|11-17-0
Presbyterian vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Presbyterian
|Citadel
|5-9
|Home Record
|5-9
|0-15
|Away Record
|4-11
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|3-12-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.6
|57.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.5
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
