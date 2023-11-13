The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take the court against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Purdue went 19-1 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Musketeers ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers recorded were only 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
  • Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Musketeers ranked 155th.
  • The Musketeers' 80.9 points per game last year were 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
  • Xavier went 9-4 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, Purdue averaged 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).
  • The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.3 in road games.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Purdue fared better at home last year, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.
  • At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.1.
  • At home, Xavier sunk 7.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38.0%) than away (40.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.