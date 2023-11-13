The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys' opponents shot last season.
  • South Carolina State compiled a 3-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Ospreys ranked 272nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked seventh.
  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 73.4 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up to opponents.
  • South Carolina State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 77.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, South Carolina State put up 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).
  • The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (76.4 per game) than on the road (87.2) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina State sunk fewer treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Voorhees W 65-57 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/9/2023 @ South Florida L 96-52 Yuengling Center
11/13/2023 North Florida - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/17/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
11/20/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.