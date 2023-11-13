The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 4.1% lower than the 46.4% the Ospreys' opponents shot last season.

South Carolina State compiled a 3-5 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.4% from the field.

The Ospreys ranked 272nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked seventh.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 73.4 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up to opponents.

South Carolina State went 2-5 last season when it scored more than 77.6 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina State put up 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (76.4 per game) than on the road (87.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, South Carolina State sunk fewer treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule