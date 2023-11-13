The North Florida Ospreys (2-0) hit the court against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Florida vs. South Carolina State matchup.

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Florida Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM North Florida (-4.5) 155.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Florida (-5.5) 156.5 -235 +186 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. North Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Carolina State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Bulldogs were an underdog by 4.5 points or more 22 times last year, and covered the spread in 10 of those contests.

North Florida put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 15 Ospreys games hit the over.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking places South Carolina State 343rd in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 82nd.

Based on its moneyline odds, South Carolina State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

