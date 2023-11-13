South Carolina State vs. North Florida November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) meet the North Florida Ospreys (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. North Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)
- Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raquan Brown: 8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Carter Hendricksen: 16.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jarius Hicklen: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jose Placer: 14 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 6.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dorian James: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
South Carolina State vs. North Florida Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Carolina State Rank
|South Carolina State AVG
|North Florida AVG
|North Florida Rank
|134th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|76.2
|68th
|363rd
|83.8
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|346th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|30.8
|241st
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|10.4
|4th
|105th
|14
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|358th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
