How to Watch South Carolina vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The VMI Keydets (1-1) go up against the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
South Carolina vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Missouri (8:00 PM ET | November 13)
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas (8:00 PM ET | November 13)
South Carolina Stats Insights
- Last season, the Gamecocks had a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.4% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Keydets' opponents made.
- In games South Carolina shot better than 46.7% from the field, it went 3-2 overall.
- The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Keydets ranked 134th.
- Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 64.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets allowed.
- South Carolina went 2-2 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game last year in home games, which was five fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.3).
- The Gamecocks surrendered 69.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77).
- At home, South Carolina averaged 2.3 fewer threes per game (6.8) than away from home (9.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to in road games (36.5%).
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 82-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/10/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 79-77
|Spectrum Center
|11/13/2023
|VMI
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/17/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/28/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
