The VMI Keydets (1-1) go up against the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

South Carolina vs. VMI Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina Stats Insights

Last season, the Gamecocks had a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 6.4% lower than the 46.7% of shots the Keydets' opponents made.

In games South Carolina shot better than 46.7% from the field, it went 3-2 overall.

The Gamecocks were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Keydets ranked 134th.

Last year, the Gamecocks recorded 64.3 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets allowed.

South Carolina went 2-2 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game last year in home games, which was five fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.3).

The Gamecocks surrendered 69.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77).

At home, South Carolina averaged 2.3 fewer threes per game (6.8) than away from home (9.1). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to in road games (36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule