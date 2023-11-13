The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) go up against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: FOX Sports Networks

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

The Red Storm made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

St. John's (NY) went 11-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.

Last year, the Red Storm averaged 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).

St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm gave up to their opponents (43.4%).

Michigan put together a 12-4 straight up record in games it shot above 43.4% from the field.

The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm finished fifth.

The Wolverines scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up to opponents.

When Michigan gave up fewer than 77.3 points last season, it went 14-9.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

Offensively St. John's (NY) fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in road games.

When playing at home, the Red Storm allowed 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (82.8).

St. John's (NY) sunk 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (68.7).

At home, the Wolverines gave up 68 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.6.

At home, Michigan drained 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena 11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden 11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena 11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule