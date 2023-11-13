Western Carolina vs. UAB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 13
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) and the UAB Blazers (1-0) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with Western Carolina taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.
The Catamounts' last game on Thursday ended in a 67-49 loss to Radford.
Western Carolina vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
Western Carolina vs. UAB Score Prediction
- Prediction: Western Carolina 66, UAB 58
Other SoCon Predictions
Western Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Catamounts averaged 54.5 points per game last season (342nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (204th in college basketball). They had a -323 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.8 points per game.
- In conference action, Western Carolina averaged fewer points (53.5 per game) than it did overall (54.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Catamounts scored 58.1 points per game last season, eight more than they averaged away (50.1).
- At home, Western Carolina conceded 61.5 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 69.5.
