Monday's contest between the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) and the UAB Blazers (1-0) at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with Western Carolina taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

The Catamounts' last game on Thursday ended in a 67-49 loss to Radford.

Western Carolina vs. UAB Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Western Carolina vs. UAB Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 66, UAB 58

Western Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Catamounts averaged 54.5 points per game last season (342nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.3 per outing (204th in college basketball). They had a -323 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 10.8 points per game.

In conference action, Western Carolina averaged fewer points (53.5 per game) than it did overall (54.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Catamounts scored 58.1 points per game last season, eight more than they averaged away (50.1).

At home, Western Carolina conceded 61.5 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 69.5.

