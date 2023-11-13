Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) host the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Murphy Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Catamounts Betting Records & Stats
- In Western Carolina's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.
- The Catamounts were 16-12-0 against the spread last season.
- Middle Tennessee (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 5.4% less often than Western Carolina (16-12-0) last season.
Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Middle Tennessee
|70.1
|144
|67.8
|138.5
|137.1
|Western Carolina
|73.9
|144
|70.7
|138.5
|141.8
Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends
- The Catamounts scored an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 67.8 the Blue Raiders gave up.
- Western Carolina put together a 10-5 ATS record and a 17-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.
Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Middle Tennessee
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
|Western Carolina
|16-12-0
|12-15-0
Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Middle Tennessee
|Western Carolina
|12-2
|Home Record
|9-5
|3-11
|Away Record
|6-9
|8-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|3-11-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.7
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
