The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) host the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-0) at Murphy Athletic Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

In Western Carolina's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

The Catamounts were 16-12-0 against the spread last season.

Middle Tennessee (15-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.7% of the time, 5.4% less often than Western Carolina (16-12-0) last season.

Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 70.1 144 67.8 138.5 137.1 Western Carolina 73.9 144 70.7 138.5 141.8

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

The Catamounts scored an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 67.8 the Blue Raiders gave up.

Western Carolina put together a 10-5 ATS record and a 17-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.8 points.

Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 17-12-0 Western Carolina 16-12-0 12-15-0

Western Carolina vs. Middle Tennessee Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee Western Carolina 12-2 Home Record 9-5 3-11 Away Record 6-9 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

