How to Watch the Western Carolina vs. UAB Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (1-0) battle the Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Carolina vs. UAB 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts averaged 15.1 fewer points per game last year (54.5) than the Blazers gave up to opponents (69.6).
- When Western Carolina gave up fewer than 70.9 points last season, it went 9-10.
- Last year, the Blazers recorded 70.9 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 65.3 the Catamounts allowed.
- UAB had a 12-7 record last season when putting up more than 65.3 points.
- The Blazers shot 35% from the field last season, 18.7 percentage points lower than the 53.7% the Catamounts allowed to opponents.
- The Catamounts shot 14.8% from the field, 32.9% lower than the 47.7% the Blazers' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Agnes Scott
|W 101-27
|Ramsey Center
|11/9/2023
|Radford
|L 67-49
|Ramsey Center
|11/13/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.