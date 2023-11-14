The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-2) take on the Furman Paladins (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern vs. Furman 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Paladins scored an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 70.2 the Buccaneers allowed.

When Furman gave up fewer than 53.4 points last season, it went 7-1.

Last year, the 53.4 points per game the Buccaneers scored were 10.5 fewer points than the Paladins allowed (63.9).

Charleston Southern had a 3-4 record last season when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Charleston Southern Schedule