The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-1) face the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at United Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Blue Devils had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Spartans' opponents hit.
  • In games Duke shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 16-3 overall.
  • The Blue Devils were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Spartans finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Blue Devils put up just 4.1 more points per game (72) than the Spartans allowed (67.9).
  • Duke had a 19-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils averaged.
  • Michigan State put together a 16-7 straight up record in games it shot over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Spartans were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Blue Devils finished 25th.
  • The Spartans averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (70.9) than the Blue Devils allowed (63.6).
  • Michigan State had a 16-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last year, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in road games (68).
  • In 2022-23, the Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 68.4.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last year, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season. Away, it scored 69.
  • The Spartans conceded 61.4 points per game at home last season, and 72 away.
  • Michigan State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than away (40.3%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Dartmouth W 92-54 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/10/2023 Arizona L 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/14/2023 Michigan State - United Center
11/17/2023 Bucknell - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/21/2023 La Salle - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke - United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center

