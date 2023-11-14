Tuesday's game at The Buc Dome has the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-2) matching up with the Furman Paladins (1-1) at 6:00 PM ET on November 14. Our computer prediction projects a 77-68 victory for Charleston Southern, who are favored by our model.

The Paladins' last outing on Saturday ended in a 91-56 loss to Georgia Tech.

Furman vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

Furman vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston Southern 77, Furman 68

Furman Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Paladins averaged 63.3 points per game last season (216th in college basketball) while giving up 63.9 per contest (171st in college basketball). They had a -18 scoring differential overall.

Furman averaged 4.3 fewer points in SoCon play (59) than overall (63.3).

The Paladins scored more points at home (70.4 per game) than away (56.4) last season.

Furman conceded 59.2 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

