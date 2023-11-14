Hornets vs. Heat Injury Report Today - November 14
Check out the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (3-6), which currently has five players listed (including Terry Rozier), as the Hornets ready for their matchup with the Miami Heat (6-4) at Spectrum Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Hornets are coming off of a 129-107 loss to the Knicks in their most recent game on Sunday. In the Hornets' loss, LaMelo Ball led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding seven rebounds and six assists).
Hornets vs Heat Additional Info
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|James Bouknight
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Terry Rozier
|PG
|Out
|Groin
|22.3
|3.7
|5.3
|Brandon Miller
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|17.3
|6
|2
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Out (Knee), Kyle Lowry: Out (Rest), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle)
Hornets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
