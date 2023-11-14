The Charlotte Hornets (3-6) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (6-4) on November 14, 2023.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

Charlotte is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 21st.

The Hornets put up an average of 116.1 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 110.3 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 110.3 points, Charlotte is 3-4.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average 113 points per game at home, 5.6 fewer points than away (118.6). On defense they concede 121.5 per game, 2.9 fewer points than away (124.4).

Charlotte concedes 121.5 points per game at home, and 124.4 on the road.

This season the Hornets are picking up more assists at home (26 per game) than on the road (25.2).

Hornets Injuries