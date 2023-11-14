How to Watch the Hornets vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (3-6) aim to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (6-4) on November 14, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Heat
Hornets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs Heat Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets have shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 47.7% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- Charlotte is 2-4 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 21st.
- The Hornets put up an average of 116.1 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 110.3 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 110.3 points, Charlotte is 3-4.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets average 113 points per game at home, 5.6 fewer points than away (118.6). On defense they concede 121.5 per game, 2.9 fewer points than away (124.4).
- This season the Hornets are picking up more assists at home (26 per game) than on the road (25.2).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Groin
|Brandon Miller
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Gordon Hayward
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
