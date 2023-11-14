Player prop bet odds for LaMelo Ball and others are available when the Miami Heat visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +112) 8.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 23.5-point prop total for Ball on Tuesday is 9.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 14.3.

His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday.

Ball has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +142)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Gordon Hayward on Tuesday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 6.0 less than his prop total on Tuesday (22.5).

He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).

He makes zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

