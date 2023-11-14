Player prop bet odds for LaMelo Ball and others are available when the Miami Heat visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +112) 8.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -114)
  • The 23.5-point prop total for Ball on Tuesday is 9.2 higher than his season scoring average, which is 14.3.
  • His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Ball averages nine assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
  • Ball has made two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: +142)
  • The 17.5-point over/under set for Gordon Hayward on Tuesday is 2.8 higher than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (4.5).
  • Hayward has averaged 5.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props
  • The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 6.0 less than his prop total on Tuesday (22.5).
  • He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).
  • He makes zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).

